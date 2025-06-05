Lancaster artist’s work inspired by Morecambe Bay to be featured in exhibition

King Street Arts in Lancaster is delighted to present an exhibition of mixed media work by local artist Catriona Stamp.

Catriona, a multi-disciplinary artist, takes inspiration from nature and its beauty to present work across a range of media, including collage from handmade papers, diorama mini worlds in small boxes, and miniature sculptures.

Some of these take inspiration from our local landscape in Morecambe Bay.

Her eye for detail and a passion for her subject come across in each piece of work she creates.

She said: “All I want to do each day is observe and create beauty, whether I go straight to my studio or I head out for a walk in nature to find inspiration. Creating art is how I come to understand the world.

"It also makes me happy. Whether I am making a collage from papers I print myself, or I am sculpting a diorama from polymer clay, I first have to learn about the subject and its habitat.

"At the moment my collages are mostly about birds and my dioramas about life in our coastal waters, but I find all of nature fascinating and am easily tempted by a new subject.

“I want my creatures to be recognisable, but not at all photo-realistic, so I love to include some marks or textures that are accidental and impressionistic.

“I hope people will find my work intriguing and that it will stimulate their own interest in the natural world.”

The Nature’s Treasures exhibition from local artist Catriona Stamp can be seen at King Street Arts from June 11-21.

The gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 5pm. Entry is free.

There will be two special events where you can meet the artist and also try making using some of her methods.

On Tuesday June 17, 10am -12.30pm there is a workshop where you can learn to make polymer clay jewellery based on forms from nature. Cost is £20 per person including all materials.

On Thursday June 19, 7pm – 9pm Catriona will be giving a free talk about her approach to collage in her paintings. All welcome.

Booking is essential either by emailing [email protected] or via https://www.kingstreetstudios.art/