A Lancaster landscape artist is donating all proceeds from the sale of his paintings to TreeAid that works with communities in the Sahel, a vast semi-arid region of Africa, to fight climate impacts and reduce poverty.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Phil Entwistle has been a professional landscape artist since 2007, taking inspiration from his home county of Lancashire and his early years growing up near Morecambe Bay.

His experience of crossing the sands of the bay at an early age kindled an enduring interest in the processes that shape the physical landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having spent many years studying how geology changes UK landscapes, Phil began noticing the human-induced change happening in radically shorter timescales.

Phil Entwistle in his studio.

“I’ve always been interested in what happens in the environment - and that’s the basis for my paintings. Things that seem constant are changing all the time.

“I had this idea when I was feeling despondent, hearing all the bad news we get on a daily basis about the impact of climate change, and the urgency now of the need for leaders to act decisively.”

Recognising that these changes have a disproportionate impact on some of the world’s poorest people, he has generously decided to donate the proceeds from all sales of his paintings to Tree Aid until April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Right at the beginning I decided I wanted to share the proceeds with Tree Aid. Their approach – the idea of working with local communities in getting things to happen for the long-term, rather than just providing relief in emergencies, is providing a future for people."

Phil’s paintings show the beauty of Morecambe Bay and surroundings, and every painting sold will help grow trees and benefit communities and the environment in the Sahel region of Africa – truly “The Bay and Beyond”.

Brantwood, the former home of famous Victorian writer, artist, and social reformer John Ruskin in Cumbria, will show Phil Entwistle’s latest exhibition “The Bay and Beyond” from January 6 to March 17, 2024.

Tree Aid supports communities in the drylands of Africa to protect and grow trees so they can tackle the effects of the climate crisis as part of the Great Green Wall movement.