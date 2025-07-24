Lancaster artist launches textile exhibition in North Yorkshire market town

Talented Lancastrian artist, Ann C. Haslam, has launched a new exhibition of her latest art works of textile assemblage at Lords Courtyard Gallery near Settle.

The exhibition entitled ‘Fresh from the Forest’, runs until August 31, with many pieces available to purchase.

Bolton born artist Ann, who now lives near Lancaster, has exhibited widely in a range of venues across the UK and abroad over many years, with eleven one and two person shows.

Her work has been purchased by Lancashire County Council and by many private collectors, and she is continuing her passion as a contemporary artist, having dedicated her life and career to art and art education.

Ann developed the design concepts for her new exhibition after being inspired by a recent holiday in the forest, hence the title of her show.

Each piece of art is of abstract design, utilising foils, silks, wools, cottons and linens, all of which are employed to exploit their unique qualities for visual effect.

Manufactured fibres, delicate fabrics and reflective surfaces, including mirrored glass and collected objects are also made use of, to create colourful and intricate artworks of great impact and modern design.

The gallery at Lords Courtyard, where Ann’s latest exhibition is held, is the brainchild of Bretten Lord, entrepreneur and owner of Lords antique centre, auction house and restaurant.

The artist’s works on display will be available for sale for two months from the gallery.

Lords Courtyard, antiques, restaurant and gallery, is situated on the A65 near Settle, and is open to the public from 10am – 5pm, seven days a week.