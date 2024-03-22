Lancaster artist brings her solo show to The Dukes
and live on Freeview channel 276
After five years living in the city, Miranda thought about time all the time. The modern Westernised world is obsessed with time, measuring and dividing it increasingly accurately.
An Attempt to Lose Time explores how we got here, what went before and whether there’s an alternative.
Blending intriguing storytelling with existential musings on climate change, quantum physics, the extinction of dinosaurs and the destruction of humanity, this unique solo performance asks audiences to consider how – when so many of us feel our lives getting on top of us – we might live otherwise.
Miranda's quest to break free from the constraints of time takes her beyond the familiar landscapes of the city to the tranquil canals and a remote Scottish island - and she’s inviting audiences to join her in her pursuit of temporal emancipation.
An Attempt to Lose Time is a playful, surreal and surprising meditation on time blending the personal and the collective, a questioning of the status quo and an invitation to see time differently.
Sometimes funny, sometimes introspective, but always intelligent, this solo show is brought to you by one of the UK's most exciting up-and-coming theatre makers.
Miranda will bring her solo show to The Dukes, Lancaster on April 25 at 7.45pm.
Tickets are available from https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/aatlt?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=ext&utm_campaign=lose_time_press or by calling the box office telephone: 01524 598500.