Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After five years living in the city, Miranda thought about time all the time. The modern Westernised world is obsessed with time, measuring and dividing it increasingly accurately.

An Attempt to Lose Time explores how we got here, what went before and whether there’s an alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blending intriguing storytelling with existential musings on climate change, quantum physics, the extinction of dinosaurs and the destruction of humanity, this unique solo performance asks audiences to consider how – when so many of us feel our lives getting on top of us – we might live otherwise.

Miranda Prag presents An Attempt to Lose Time at The Dukes.

Miranda's quest to break free from the constraints of time takes her beyond the familiar landscapes of the city to the tranquil canals and a remote Scottish island - and she’s inviting audiences to join her in her pursuit of temporal emancipation.

An Attempt to Lose Time is a playful, surreal and surprising meditation on time blending the personal and the collective, a questioning of the status quo and an invitation to see time differently.

Sometimes funny, sometimes introspective, but always intelligent, this solo show is brought to you by one of the UK's most exciting up-and-coming theatre makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miranda will bring her solo show to The Dukes, Lancaster on April 25 at 7.45pm.