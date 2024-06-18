Lancaster artist ‘braves the shave' for animal charity close to her heart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tanya Boland, owner of Bat Bunny Creations, will be having all but her sideburns shaved off to fundraise for Animal Care.
The Lancaster charity is close to her heart as she has adopted two house rabbits from them as well as a bearded dragon.
“Animal Care has been such an important part of my life since I’ve lived in the UK,” said Tanya, 48, originally from South Africa.
“I was thinking of how I could raise money for them and as I’ve always wanted to have my head shaved, I’ve brought the two aims together.
“My mom always says she is sure my first word was animals as my love for them is so encompassing.”
Tanya settled in Lancaster after meeting her husband, Rik, on Facebook and their home is now quite a menagerie.
As well as their two rabbits and a bearded dragon, they have two parrots, a cockatiel and 16 budgies.
The former manager of Claire’s Accessories in Lancaster has fulfilled her childhood dream of expressing herself through art, producing handmade alternative, gothic resin art and
jewellery as well as selling unusual soft toys.
Tanya runs a stall in St Nicholas Arcades on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays where donations can be made towards her head shave as well as on the Bat Bunny Creations
Facebook.
The head shave takes place on July 4 at Shipwrecked Barbers inside Shipwrecked Tattoo Studio where Tanya has had tattoos done and which is sponsoring her hair-raising effort.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.