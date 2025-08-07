Lancaster art fair has events all over the city

Lancaster Art Fair ran for the first time in Summer 2023 at The Storey Gallery, and this year they are back!

Lancaster Art Fair is a free cultural event for all ages and abilities.

It provides fun, free creative activities and workshops to the public bringing communities together in a celebration of art and promoting mental well-being through creativity.

This year the Art Fair is taking to the streets of Lancaster by providing free city centre art workshops, pop up stalls and makers markets showcasing more of the city’s artistic talent than ever before.

The community art wall at the Lancaster art fair.

The art fair supports artists by providing paid work opportunities and a platform for them to show and sell their work, they also provide free artist professional development talks and are passionate

about Lancaster’s creative development.

What’s planned?

*Storey Gallery Exhibition (August 19-23) Including free creative workshops, activities, community art wall.

*Satellite exhibitions at Assembly Arts, The Quarterhouse and Pizza Margherita.

*Professional development talks for artists at Pizza Margherita and Assembly Arts.

*Two day city centre event on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23 including local arts organisations showcase in Market Square, Makers Market in St Nicolas Arcade and free creative workshops in Lancaster Library.

*Moor Lane Sunday - Makers Market at The Gregson (Sunday, August 24) and more.

Lancaster Art Fair CIC is a not-for-profit organisation run by a team of three freelance artists all local to Lancaster who are passionate about community art, inspiring creativity and improving access to the arts.

For the full schedule visit https://www.lancasterartfair.co.uk/