Lancaster antiques centre to feature in popular BBC1 programme
The popular travelling show sees pairs of contestants and experts go head to head on a hunt for the country’s hidden gems.
They visit antiques shops, markets, and car boot sales, buying items that they eventually take to auction in the hope of selling them for a profit.
How safe or risky the contestants decide to play it can mean hit or miss at the nail-biting auction.
Lancaster Leisure Park posted on Facebook: “We are delighted to let you know that the team from The Antiques Road Trip filmed with us recently and our episode will be on BBC1 on Thursday November 30 at 3.45pm.”
GB Antiques Centre is the country’s biggest indoor antiques and furniture centre, attracting 220,000 visitors every year, and 120 individual dealers.