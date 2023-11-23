Celebrity fortune hunting hopefuls, antiques experts, and a film crew made a beeline for a North West treasure trove recently, as the new series of ‘Antiques Road Trip’ spent time filming at GB Antiques Centre.

GB Antiques in Lancaster will feature in an upcoming episode of BBC1's Antiques Road Trip.

The popular travelling show sees pairs of contestants and experts go head to head on a hunt for the country’s hidden gems.

They visit antiques shops, markets, and car boot sales, buying items that they eventually take to auction in the hope of selling them for a profit.

How safe or risky the contestants decide to play it can mean hit or miss at the nail-biting auction.

Lancaster Leisure Park posted on Facebook: “We are delighted to let you know that the team from The Antiques Road Trip filmed with us recently and our episode will be on BBC1 on Thursday November 30 at 3.45pm.”