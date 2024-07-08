Lancaster animal charity sets ball rolling for very special festive service at Priory
This special service takes place on December 13 and Animal Care is already appealing for ‘happy ever after’ stories to include.
“They will help people understand the work Animal Care does to care for animals and find them new, loving forever homes and may encourage others to help animals too,” said education and fundraising officer, Steph Weber.
The charity needs stories of how people got together with their beloved pets, the funniest things their pets do and what benefit they’ve made to their lives.
The stories must be no longer than 1,000 words and any chosen for the service will receive two free tickets.
Photographs of adopted pets are welcome too.
Stories and photos must be sent by October 31 to [email protected] or write to Steph Weber, Animal Care, Blea Tarn Road, Scotforth, Lancaster LA2 ORD with a contact name and phone number.