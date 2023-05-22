News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster and Morecambe's young athletes show their fighting spirit in 36 pictures from our archives

In just two months’ time, Lancaster will once again be hosting the International Youth Games.

By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:59 BST

The city will welcome guests from Aalborg, Almere and Rendsberg for the first time since 2017, so we thought it was an ideal time to take a trip back in time to youth games of yesteryear.

We hope you enjoy these 36 pictures taken at International Youth Games held in Lancaster over the years, and some from Lancashire Youth Games finals too.

The Lancaster International Youth Games squad in 2015.

The Lancaster International Youth Games squad in 2015. Photo: Submit

Dylan Hattingh from Lancaster (left) fighting Andreh Bahodi from Aalborg in the karate contest in 2013.

Dylan Hattingh from Lancaster (left) fighting Andreh Bahodi from Aalborg in the karate contest in 2013. Photo: Garth Hamer

Lord Shuttleworth, Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, presenting a cheque from the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund to swimmers and organisers at the 2017 International Youth Games in Lancaster.

Lord Shuttleworth, Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, presenting a cheque from the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund to swimmers and organisers at the 2017 International Youth Games in Lancaster. Photo: Charlie Satterly.

Action from the karate - Lancaster v Aalborg - in 2013.

Action from the karate - Lancaster v Aalborg - in 2013. Photo: Garth Hamer

