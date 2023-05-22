Lancaster and Morecambe's young athletes show their fighting spirit in 36 pictures from our archives
In just two months’ time, Lancaster will once again be hosting the International Youth Games.
By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:59 BST
The city will welcome guests from Aalborg, Almere and Rendsberg for the first time since 2017, so we thought it was an ideal time to take a trip back in time to youth games of yesteryear.
We hope you enjoy these 36 pictures taken at International Youth Games held in Lancaster over the years, and some from Lancashire Youth Games finals too.
Page 1 of 9