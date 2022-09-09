Lancaster and Morecambe's books of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

Both Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls have books of condolences and will be open from 9am-5pm today (September 9) and subsequent weekdays, and 10am-4pm on Saturday.

Books of condolences have also been placed at Lancaster Priory and you can light candles.

Lancashire County Council has set up on online book of condolence at https://lancashire.gov.uk/queen/#section6

