Lancaster and Morecambe's books of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II
Books of condolences have been placed in Lancaster and Morecambe to allow people to pay their respects to the Queen.
By Debbie Butler
Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:37 am
Updated
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:32 am
Both Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls have books of condolences and will be open from 9am-5pm today (September 9) and subsequent weekdays, and 10am-4pm on Saturday.
Books of condolences have also been placed at Lancaster Priory and you can light candles.
Lancashire County Council has set up on online book of condolence at https://lancashire.gov.uk/queen/#section6
Details of further condolence events marking Her Majesty's passing will be announced in due course.