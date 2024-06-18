Lancaster and Morecambe takeaways, pubs, cafes and restaurants get new food hygiene ratings

Scores of eateries in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded fresh hygiene ratings.

The Food Standards Agency scores food-serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how these 33 establishments fared.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on May 25.

1. The Bath, Northumberland Street, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on May 25. Photo: The Bath

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on May 21.

2. Kenny's fish & chips, South Grove, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on May 21. Photo: Google

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 17.

3. The Herbarium, Great John Street, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 17. Photo: Submit

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on April 17.

4. Burgshake, St Leonard's Gate, Lancaster

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on April 17. Photo: Google

