Lancaster and Morecambe takeaways, pubs, cafes and restaurants get new food hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency scores food-serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how these 33 establishments fared.
1. The Bath, Northumberland Street, Morecambe
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on May 25. Photo: The Bath
2. Kenny's fish & chips, South Grove, Morecambe
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on May 21. Photo: Google
3. The Herbarium, Great John Street, Lancaster
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 17. Photo: Submit
4. Burgshake, St Leonard's Gate, Lancaster
Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on April 17. Photo: Google