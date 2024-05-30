Lancaster and Morecambe students to screen their own short films at local cinema
The PQA students will be attending Reel Cinema in Morecambe, for a prestigious film screening event, specially for friends and family.
PQA Morecambe and Lancaster’s filmmaking lessons see young people devise, film, edit and produce their own short films over the course of the year.
After the film screening, a short awards ceremony will take place, where the young filmmakers and performers will be recognised for their creativity and unique talents.
PQA Morecambe and Lancaster opened in 2022 and operates from Bay Leadership Academy, LA3 1AB every Saturday from 9.45am-1pm, welcoming children and young people aged four – 18 years through their doors to enjoy specialist classes taught by industry professionals in singing, dancing, acting, drama and filmmaking.
PQA Morecambe and Lancaster’s Film teacher Ethan said: “I am thrilled that our students at PQA Morecambe and Lancaster will have the incredible opportunity to see themselves on the big screen! It’s an exciting moment for them to witness their hard work come to life in such a grand way. It’s a real exciting time for our academy!”
Mairead Croly, Principal of PQA Morecambe and Lancaster, said: “We’re so pleased to offer our students the chance to showcase their films in the cinema, providing an exciting and
unique experience. We’re eagerly anticipating this event and looking forward to seeing our students shine on the big screen.”
For more information about PQA Morecambe and Lancaster, and to book a free trial session, please visit https://www.pqacademy.com/