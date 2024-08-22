Lancaster and Morecambe students offered half price school run tickets for entire academic year
The train operator says it hopes the half price fares will convince children under 16 and their parents or guardians to convert their school run from road to rail.
The discount is available until Friday September 20 through Northern’s Under 16 Education Season Ticket scheme.
The tickets can be used at weekends and bank holidays too.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “As well as providing a significant saving on the cost of the school commute, U16 Education Season Tickets can be used at weekends and bank holidays too – not just the 195 days a year that schools are open.
“We have a long running campaign to encourage people to convert from road to rail – and if we can get young people in the habit while they’re at school, we hope they will stick with it when they move into further education or the workplace.”
Some of the sample savings in Lancaster include:
- Lancaster Girls' Grammar School: Travelling from Bare Lane to Lancaster, annual cost for Standard Child Ticket £220, annual cost Under 16 Education Season Ticket £110.
- Lancaster Girls' Grammar School: Travelling from Preston to Lancaster, annual cost for Standard Child Ticket £996, annual cost Under 16 Education Season Ticket £498.
- Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy: Travelling from Carnforth to Lancaster, annual cost for Standard Child Ticket £414, annual cost Under 16 Education Season Ticket £207.
For more information and details of how to buy a ticket for any student commute, visit northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/educational-season