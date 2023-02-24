Lancaster and Morecambe schools invited to join special event to mark Coronation of King Charles

The new Lancashire Walks to School Day on Friday May 19 will also promote the benefits of walking over getting dropped off in the car.

A Notice of Motion agreed by Lancashire County Council on Thursday (February 23) commits to holding the event to "combine our commitment to the priority of protecting the environment, together with celebrating the historic Coronation of our new Monarch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Walks to School Day aims to build on support already provided by the county council to schools to encourage walking and cycling, and teach children how to be safe on the roads, by bringing schools together on one special day.

Pupils and teachers in Lancaster and Morecambe are being invited to join the walk.

County Coun Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Choosing to walk compared with a car journey has very real benefits for our physical and mental health, and making this change on one day could be the start of a new habit for everyone involved, as well as a memorable way to mark the Coronation.

"Our officers are working on the details for this event and will be writing to schools in the coming weeks to invite them to take part, and offer some resources to help them prepare. We already have support available for schools who are keen to work with students and parents on walking and cycling, and I see this countywide event being another big step forward that we can all take together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Notice of Motion outlines that Lancashire Walks to School Day will be a chance for children to highlight their concerns about climate change, air pollution, traffic congestion, and the impact that parking close to the school gates has on them. Pupils who live a longer distance from school will also be encouraged to participate by walking part of the way.