A total of 14,000 children from 70 schools took park in the Reindeer Rush in aid of St John’s Hospice, Lancaster.

The annual event invites schools and other groups to set their own date and distance, and encourages children to seek sponsorship so they can raise funds for patient care – and when the children take part, they get their fabulous reindeer antlers.

“We love working with schools every winter for the Reindeer Rush,” said Lisa Morgan, Community Fundraising Manager at the hospice.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for children of all ages in the community to connect with the work of their local hospice, and this year we’ve had more children involved than ever before.”

So far, the schools have together raised more than £30,000 with the money still coming in.

"The funds raised will support hospice services such as the Forget Me Not Centre, which provides pre and post bereavement care to families and children,” added Lisa.