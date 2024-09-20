Lancaster and Morecambe restaurants, takeaways and pubs scrutinised by food hygiene inspectors - this is what they thought

By Debbie Butler
Published 20th Sep 2024, 11:00 BST
Eateries in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded fresh hygiene ratings.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how these establishments fared during the latest round of inspections.

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on August 1.

1. Golden Ball, Lancaster Road, Morecambe

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on August 1.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on September 6.

2. McDonalds, Caton Road, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on September 6.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on August 28.

3. Etna, New Street, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on August 28.

Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on August 8.

4. Top Taste, Westgate, Morecambe

Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on August 8.

