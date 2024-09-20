The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how these establishments fared during the latest round of inspections.
1. Golden Ball, Lancaster Road, Morecambe
Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on August 1. Photo: Submit
2. McDonalds, Caton Road, Lancaster
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on September 6. Photo: Google
3. Etna, New Street, Lancaster
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on August 28. Photo: Staff
4. Top Taste, Westgate, Morecambe
Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on August 8. Photo: Google
