News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
7 minutes ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
13 minutes ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
56 minutes ago Good Friday Agreement - what is it?
12 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
14 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes

Lancaster and Morecambe restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways get new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been handed to nine of Lancaster and Morecambe’s eating establishments.

By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new scores.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Gill's Pantry, Bare Lane, Morecambe; rated on March 28

La Casetta restaurant in Lancaster has been given a new food hygiene rating.La Casetta restaurant in Lancaster has been given a new food hygiene rating.
La Casetta restaurant in Lancaster has been given a new food hygiene rating.
Most Popular

• Rated 5: Positive Futures Cafe, Cameron House, White Cross Industrial Estate, South Road, Lancaster; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: Diggles, Ffrances Passage, Lancaster; rated on March 20

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 4: La Cassetta, Castle Hill, Lancaster, rated on February 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Cockerham Sands Caravan Park, Moss Lane, Thurnham; rated on March 31

• Rated 4: Pendle Witch, Penny Street, Lancaster; rated on February 10

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Takeaways and shops

• Rated 5: Bigmans Butchers and Deli, Victoria Street, Morecambe; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Scoops, Ocean Edge Caravan Park, Moneyclose Lane, Heysham; rated on March 10

• Rated 4: Happy Palace, Fairhope Avenue, Morecambe; rated on February 15

MorecambeLancasterRestaurantsPubsFood Standards Agency