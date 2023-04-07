Lancaster and Morecambe restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways get new food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been handed to nine of Lancaster and Morecambe’s eating establishments.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new scores.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Gill's Pantry, Bare Lane, Morecambe; rated on March 28
• Rated 5: Positive Futures Cafe, Cameron House, White Cross Industrial Estate, South Road, Lancaster; rated on March 28
• Rated 5: Diggles, Ffrances Passage, Lancaster; rated on March 20
• Rated 4: La Cassetta, Castle Hill, Lancaster, rated on February 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: Cockerham Sands Caravan Park, Moss Lane, Thurnham; rated on March 31
• Rated 4: Pendle Witch, Penny Street, Lancaster; rated on February 10
Takeaways and shops
• Rated 5: Bigmans Butchers and Deli, Victoria Street, Morecambe; rated on March 29
• Rated 5: Scoops, Ocean Edge Caravan Park, Moneyclose Lane, Heysham; rated on March 10
• Rated 4: Happy Palace, Fairhope Avenue, Morecambe; rated on February 15