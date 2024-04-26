Lancaster and Morecambe residents urged to get repeat prescriptions ahead of the bank holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chemists across the region will have limited opening on Monday May 6 for the Early May Bank Holiday, and most GP practices will be closed throughout the extended weekend.

It can sometimes take up to five working days for a practice to issue a repeat prescription and for a pharmacy to process and dispense the medication - so patients who require medication are advised to request their prescriptions at the earliest opportunity.

You can order repeat prescriptions online, through the NHS App or through your GP surgery.

Dr Lindsey Dickinson, associate medical director for NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “By ordering medicines as soon as possible, it allows enough

time for it to be processed and dispensed and helps avoid a last-minute rush.

“It is also a big help for health services, which are usually busier than normal during a bank holiday weekend.”

A list of which pharmacies will be open on bank holiday Monday will be posted on https://www.lancashireandsouthcumbria.icb.nhs.uk/ in the coming days.

For any urgent care needs, people are asked to visit https://111.nhs.uk/ or call 111.

With another bank holiday later in May (Monday 27), now is a good time to top up your medicine cabinets to make sure you have the essentials to hand should you require them over the two extended weekends.

A properly stocked medicine cabinet can help you treat many common illnesses and ailments, so it is important that you regularly check on expiry dates so that you can replace any out of date items.

As well as GPs and pharmacists, dentists also have limited bank holiday opening. but you can still access urgent dental services over the bank holiday.

The Dental Helpline can provide advice, support and an appointment where required.

Call 0300 1234 010 between 8am and 9pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm weekends and bank holidays.