Lancaster and Morecambe recycling company supports young people's charity at Christmas

ICT Reverse has continued its support for local charity Escape2Make.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group, based in Lancaster and Morecambe, aims to help all 11-18s in the area to escape from boredom, social media, loneliness and any pressure at school or home.

Suzanne Parker, head of marketing at ICT Reverse attended the charity’s film club to present the youngsters with refurbished iPads and mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Natusch, founder, and CEO of Escape2Make, said: “More than ever, 11-18-year-olds urgently need more opportunities to express themselves and socialise with each other in a safe environment away from the pressures of social media”.

Suzanne Parker, head of marketing at ICT Reverse attended Escape2Make's film club to present the youngsters with refurbished iPads and mobile phones.

“We are so grateful to the ICT Reverse team for the donation of equipment to support our film club.

“This will help the young people who are part of this club take their film making to the next level and produce some truly spectacular movies!

"We’re so excited to see what they make and to develop a long-lasting partnership with ICT Reverse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekly workshops and courses are designed to help young people make things, make friends, and make a difference in the community.

The charity has supported over 900 youngsters since 2019 and is a beacon of hope in a world where so many young people feel lonely, afraid and isolated.

Recent statistics suggest that 1 in 4 teenagers currently have a probable mental health problem.

Suicide rates among under 18s have risen by 1/3 and 73% of young people spend their free time on screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is gearing up for their Heritage Market Festival on Sunday December 17 in Lancaster.

Full of festive cheer, those involved can’t wait to showcase the fantastic creative skills they’ve learnt from local experts, artists and organisations.

Suzanne Parker said: “Escape2Make is a fantastic organisation that makes a massive difference for the community and a group we love to support. It was great to attend this week’s film club.

"They were having so much fun planning their next script, preparing props and costumes. They were so welcoming and grateful for the donated tech”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ICT Reverse, based in Morecambe, is one of the UK’s leading IT recycling companies and continues to focus on its important goal of reducing e-waste.