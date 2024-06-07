Lancaster and Morecambe pubs take part in £10k brewery giveaway ahead of Euro 2024
To encourage the nation to support football whilst enjoying a pint (or two!) of Thwaites’ award-winning cask ale, the hospitality group is marking the occasion with its biggest giveaway yet.
Kicking off on Friday June 14 2024, Daniel Thwaites’ Big Red Card giveaway will be available at over 125 Thwaites pubs across England, with the final chance to secure £10k on Sunday July 14 2024.
On Monday July 15, one lucky winner will be selected at random to receive a single cash prize of £10,000, comprising all entries received from participating Thwaites pubs.
Eager to get involved? Be in a participating Thwaites pub at half time, during any of the Euro 2024 games and receive a red card – the only one you will want to see this season.
Scratch off the panel to unveil a unique code and enter it online for a chance to win.
The more times you visit a Thwaites pub, the more chances you have of winning.
The Big Red Card £10k giveaway is available at the following Thwaites pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe district:
*Horse and Farrier, Lancaster
*Brown Cow Inn, Lancaster
*The Park Hotel, Lancaster
*Dalton Arms, Glasson Dock
*The Black Bull Hotel, Bentham
*Black Bull Inn, Brookhouse
*The Ship Inn, Caton
*Cumberland View, Morecambe
*Joiners Arms, Morecambe
*The George, Morecambe
Andrew Buchanan, director of Pubs and Brewing at Daniel Thwaites, said: “The nation is ready for some good news and there is nothing like a football competition to cheer everyone up.
“We are hoping for stellar performances from England and Scotland and the Big Red Card giveaway could just be the icing on the top - someone has to win the prize and £10,000 will
make their summer!”
To find out more and a list of participating pubs visit https://www.thwaites.co.uk/euros/
Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts an award-winning brewery and a unique collection of pubs, inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.
*Terms and conditions apply. Open to over 18’s only. Prize to be drawn Monday July 15 2024.