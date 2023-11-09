Lancaster and Morecambe police station opening hours could be cut as part of major review across Lancashire

Police stations in Morecambe and Lancaster could see their opening hours reduced.

An anonymous source has told the Lancaster Guardian that plans are being looked at to cut the opening hours at Lancaster police station.

The source said Morecambe police station’s opening hours would also fall considerably.

But Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden has neither confirmed or denied new opening hours, although he did admit they were under review.

Lancaster police station.

The source said: “Lancaster and Morecambe citizens, the vulnerable and the elderly deserve an accessible place of safety to make reports to the police.

"If this is implemented, they will have lost yet another public service which they pay for.

"In essence there will be no police station open after 5pm and no access at weekends from Barrow-in-Furness through to Blackpool.

"Lancaster is a city centre station busy with students, tourists and members of the public.

Morecambe Police Station.

"Demand at Morecambe can only increase with the opening of The Eden Project.

"The local community needs to be aware they are losing another vital service at a time when the council tax has increased to provide much needed funding for the Police.”

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: “Since I was elected, I have reopened four police stations to the public to ensure there is now an

accessible front counter service, in every borough of Lancashire - which was not the case before I took up office.

“As part of recent changes to the operational model of policing to make sure the right people are in the right places and at the right times to meet the public’s demand, Lancashire

Constabulary is reviewing all methods of public contact, including front counter opening hours.

“As with all other areas of public contact, including 999, 101 and digital contact, this review is about making sure the Constabulary is available when the public clearly most want

to contact them, and moving resources to meet that demand from quieter times to reduce waiting times.

“This work also recognises the importance of getting out into communities, with a focus on public engagement through meetings, surgeries and events such as coffee with a cop,

alongside continuing investment in online reporting.

“The Constabulary are currently in the consultation phase of parts of this review and as I hold the Chief Constable to account for the delivery of my Fighting Crime Plan, I

continue to make clear that whether in person, on the phone or in the community, the Constabulary need to be there to both meet public demand and best use policing

resources.”

“The Constabulary are currently in the consultation phase of parts of this review.”