Lancaster and Morecambe police cadets celebrate their achievements at awards night

During the event, cadets and their leaders celebrated their achievements and successes from the past 12 months and gave thanks and recognition to all involved in the scheme.

Some activities from the past year include meeting Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at the Lancashire Police Museum, visiting an Armed Forces Day celebration with Armed Force Champion Roger Dennision and taking part in a Duke of Edinburgh training weekend.

A number of awards were handed out by local policing Inspector James Martin, including Cadet of the Year, which was awarded to Jack.

Eleanor Cush, volunteer cadet leader, said: “Jack has always shown great dedication and commitment to Cadets, attending every session and engaging with enthusiasm. He has been a great support to other cadets and treats everyone with encouragement and kindness.

“The cadet leaders were all in agreement straight away when it came to deciding who would win this award. We can’t wait to see him grow and flourish further.”

Cadet leader of the year was awarded to Beth. Beth started as a Cadet, and then later became a cadet leader.

She is due to join Lancashire Police as an officer in September 2023.

The John Miller Award was presented to Connor by local policing Inspector James Martin.

Eleanor said: “Connor is full of knowledge and shows his commitment to cadets through all the events that we take part in.

"He takes pride in what he does, encouraging the other cadets and always doing his best.

“The John Miller Award is a special one to us.

“This award helps us remember John and pass on his legacy and wisdoms.”

The Long Service Award was awarded to Sergeant Phil Spencer.

Jenni Watkins, cadet co-ordinator supervisor, said: “In his spare time, Phil has volunteered with the Lancaster and Morecambe police cadets over the last 10 years.

"During this time, he has mentored and guided the cadets, and has supported them throughout their time with the Constabulary.

The Long Service Award was presented to Sergeant Phil Spencer by local policing Inspector James Martin.

“He is very highly thought of by the cadets, so it was a pleasure to recognise his dedication.”

