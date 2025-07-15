Lancaster and Morecambe parks and cemeteries keep their Green Flag award

Flags will once again proudly fly over many of Lancaster City Council’s parks and public spaces after they retained coveted national recognition for their outstanding standards.

Happy Mount Park, Regent Park, and Torrisholme Cemetery in Morecambe, along with Williamson Park and Ryelands Park in Lancaster, have all once again received the prestigious Green Flag Award status for 2025.

The Green Flag award, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is a mark of excellence, awarded to parks and green spaces that are well-managed, beautifully maintained, and provide top-quality facilities for visitors.

Williamson Park also once again picked up the Green Heritage Site Accreditation, a special accolade which acknowledges the park's historical and cultural significance, as well as its exceptional upkeep.

Council officer Helen Brister with volunteers from Friends of Ryelands Park.

Councillor Paul Hart, Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, said: “Parks and open spaces are vital to the health and wellbeing of our communities, and we’re absolutely thrilled to see these beloved places recognised once again.

“This continual achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our council staff, friends’ groups, and volunteers who help maintain these spaces to such a high standard.

"Our combined efforts ensure that both residents and visitors can continue to enjoy our green spaces at their very best.”

Lancaster City Council works closely with friends’ groups, who help us to make our parks and open spaces great places to enjoy.

Members of the council’s public realm team, Community Payback representatives (the scheme has contributed time to the park) and The Friends of Happy Mount Park.

To find out more about the work of Friends of Parks across the district visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/friends-of-parks

The guide has been developed to help groups and/or individuals interested in setting up a 'Friends of Parks' group in the Lancaster district.