Lancaster and Morecambe householders will see a small rise in charge for garden waste collection this year

The city council says householders can now subscribe online to its garden waste collection service for 2023/24.

The cost of the service has remained at £40 per bin per year since 2018.

However, the charge will increase to £41 for the 2023/24 service which runs from April 1 2023 to March 31 2024.

Lancaster and Morecambe residents can subscribe online for this year's garden waste collection service.

The council says the slight increase in price is necessary due to a rise in the cost of delivering garden waste collection.

Anyone already subscribed to the service will receive reminder letters and emails over the coming weeks with instructions on how to subscribe online to next year’s service.

Anyone wanting to register now for the council’s 2023/24 garden waste collection service can do so by visiting www.lancaster.gov.uk/garden-waste

Those unable to register online will be able to do so from Monday February 6 by calling 01524 582491.

Subscriptions by phone will not be taken until this time.

