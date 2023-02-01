News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lancaster and Morecambe householders will see a small rise in charge for garden waste collection this year

Lancaster residents who pay the council to have their garden waste collected will see a small increase in the price this year.

By Debbie Butler
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 10:59am

The city council says householders can now subscribe online to its garden waste collection service for 2023/24.

The cost of the service has remained at £40 per bin per year since 2018.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the charge will increase to £41 for the 2023/24 service which runs from April 1 2023 to March 31 2024.

Lancaster and Morecambe residents can subscribe online for this year's garden waste collection service.
Most Popular

The council says the slight increase in price is necessary due to a rise in the cost of delivering garden waste collection.

Anyone already subscribed to the service will receive reminder letters and emails over the coming weeks with instructions on how to subscribe online to next year’s service.

Anyone wanting to register now for the council’s 2023/24 garden waste collection service can do so by visiting www.lancaster.gov.uk/garden-waste

Read More
'Save the date' as colourful Lancaster festival announces when it will return in...

Those unable to register online will be able to do so from Monday February 6 by calling 01524 582491.

Subscriptions by phone will not be taken until this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For current customers who no longer wish to use the service, subscriptions will simply cease on March 31 and they will no longer receive garden waste collections.

LancasterMorecambe