Lancaster and Morecambe Guide Dogs volunteer group hope to raise £10k by end of year

The Lancaster and Morecambe Guide Dogs fundraising group is experiencing a revival with the help of volunteers old and new, local puppy raisers and the groups newly appointed co-ordinator, Councillor Robert Redfern.

So far in 2025, the Group has raised an impressive £8,300 to support people living with sight loss, and are hopeful of reaching their target of £10,000 by the end of the year.

In October alone, over £1,000 was raised through two successful charity collections at Carnforth Tesco and Asda Lancaster.

Upcoming events:

Lancaster and Morecambe Guide Dogs volunteer fundraising group at a local store.

Christmas stall – Saturday, November 8. Visit the stall at St. Nicholas Arcade to purchase Christmas cards, wrapping paper, and other Guide Dogs merchandise.

Quiz night – Wednesday, November 19. Join the group for a fun-filled quiz night at Greaves Park, Lancaster, starting at 7.30pm. Teams of up to six are welcome, with a suggested donation of £5 per person.

Volunteer spotlight – new volunteer Jill Fraser-Brown will be bravely shaving her head to raise funds for Guide Dogs. The event will take place at St. Nicholas Arcade on December 31, between 12pm and 2pm. Jill has already raised £1,400, and if she reaches £2,500, she will have the opportunity to name a Guide Dog puppy. To sponsor Jill or learn more, please call 07547 618504.

Guide dogs in action – thanks to local puppy raisers, including the Treasurer and retired GP Dr. Richard Sewell, working Guide Dogs and puppies have been present at many events—bringing joy and raising awareness.

For more information about the Group or to get involved, please contact Robert Redfern at 07796 402264.