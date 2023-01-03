News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster and Morecambe food venues score 4, 3 and 1 out of 5 in newest hygiene ratings

Four food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe have been given new hygiene scores.

By Debbie Butler
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 11:53am

Two of the establishments scored four out of five in the latest ratings, with one rating three and the fourth scoring one, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

*Rated 4: Evergreen takeaway, Lentworth House, Lentworth Drive, Lancaster; assessed on November 8.

*Rated 4: Vista Italian Soul Bar and Kitchen, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; assessed on November 9.

The Food Standards Agency has issued the latest ratings in Lancaster and Morecambe.
*Rated 3: Casa Pepe Tapas, Mary Street, Lancaster; assessed on November 24.

*Rated 1: Half Moon Bay Cafe, Smithy Lane, Heysham; assessed on November 23.

Of Lancaster's 231 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 137 (59%) currently have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

