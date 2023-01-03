Lancaster and Morecambe food venues score 4, 3 and 1 out of 5 in newest hygiene ratings
Four food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe have been given new hygiene scores.
Two of the establishments scored four out of five in the latest ratings, with one rating three and the fourth scoring one, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
*Rated 4: Evergreen takeaway, Lentworth House, Lentworth Drive, Lancaster; assessed on November 8.
*Rated 4: Vista Italian Soul Bar and Kitchen, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; assessed on November 9.
*Rated 3: Casa Pepe Tapas, Mary Street, Lancaster; assessed on November 24.
*Rated 1: Half Moon Bay Cafe, Smithy Lane, Heysham; assessed on November 23.
Of Lancaster's 231 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 137 (59%) currently have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.