Lancaster and Morecambe College recognised for careers excellence at special event
The announcement was made at the ‘Careers Excellence 2024’ event at the House of Lords earlier this week, where the College was commended for its exceptional work in the Building Future Skills category, by embedding careers learning across its whole curriculum.
‘Careers Excellence 2024’ recognises and celebrates the exceptional work of 10 careers education champions and their collective effort to promote skills and great career outcomes for all young people.
LMC’s Principal, Daniel Braithwaite, and Head of Engagement, Victoria Carter, were invited to attend the event which was hosted by the CEC Chair and former Secretary of State for Education, Baroness Nicky Morgan of Cotes.
Victoria, who is also a qualified Careers Leader, said: “We are so proud of the work our staff teams do to embed careers across our whole curriculum, supporting our learners to progress into sustained employment and onto further training & education. From our School Engagement team and fully qualified CEIAG advisors, to our industry-specialist tutors, careers education is at the heart of what we do and to receive such a prestigious recognition is testament to this."
Prior to receiving their award from Baroness Morgan, Daniel and Victoria spent time chatting with fellow educators and employers about the aspirational careers education work which is being carried out in schools, colleges and workplaces across England, and had the opportunity to listen to an inspiring keynote speech from former Secretary of State for Education & Employment, Baron David Blunkett.
LMC’s Principal, Daniel Braithwaite, said: “The event at The House of Lords was a magnificent celebration of the dedicated work of our team at Lancaster & Morecambe College.
"Receiving recognition for the pioneering activities that lead to young people and adults being supported to make informed choices about their career pathways in our local area and beyond is amazing.
"It was a humbling experience to hear from other award winners across the country about their work and the impact of our collective efforts in providing a step up for those who need it most.
"I was extremely proud to collect the award on behalf of our college and the vast array of staff who have contributed to this achievement.”