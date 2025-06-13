Lancaster and Morecambe College closed for emergency work on water main
Lancaster and Morecambe College campus is closed today due to emergency work on a water main.
Lancaster & Morecambe College said on Facebook yesterday: “Campus will be closed on Friday June 13, due to emergency work on a water main.
“If you have an exam scheduled, we will contact you to let you know whether this will go ahead.
“All LMC buses will be cancelled.
“We will re-open on Monday, June 16 at 8am.”
