Lancaster and Morecambe College closed for emergency work on water main

By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:53 BST
Lancaster and Morecambe College campus.
Lancaster and Morecambe College campus is closed today due to emergency work on a water main.

Lancaster & Morecambe College said on Facebook yesterday: “Campus will be closed on Friday June 13, due to emergency work on a water main.

“If you have an exam scheduled, we will contact you to let you know whether this will go ahead.

“All LMC buses will be cancelled.

“We will re-open on Monday, June 16 at 8am.”

