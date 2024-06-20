Lancaster and Morecambe Citizens Advice sends out emotional plea to all 2024 General Election candidates
and live on Freeview channel 276
“This is the Living Standards election,” said chief executive officer, Joanna Young. “In the last year, we’ve seen that the cost of living crisis is far from over.
“Our concern as a charity is for those on the very lowest incomes who are the most vulnerable to economic shocks.”
Last year, Citizens Advice offices in Lancaster and Morecambe saw more than 7,500 people with more than 28,000 different problems.
"Candidates should be aware of how difficult life is for those on the lowest incomes," said advice director, Gully Trevena.
"We are breaking unwelcome records every week with the numbers of people who are coming to us because their budgets just don't add up. A new government must ensure that everyone can afford the very basics."
The charity supports residents when they need advice and support in the areas of debt, benefits, housing, employment and family law.
It is calling for five key changes to current policy to protect people on low incomes:
- End to the benefits cap
- End to the two child limit
- Maintenance of the Local Housing Authority rate
- Improvements to the way disability benefits are administered and run
- Extension of the Household Support Fund to at least April 2025.
Last year North Lancashire’s Citizens Advice team of 35 staff and 50 volunteers supported clients gaining £14.9 million in debts written off, eligible benefits claimed and charges saved which is money that goes directly back into the local economy.