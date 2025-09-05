When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

These 23 businesses were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Babar Elephant, Morecambe Road, Lancaster Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on August 7. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Spice Room, Yorkshire Street West, Morecambe Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on July 14. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Masala, Heysham Road, Heysham Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on August 5. Photo: Google Photo Sales