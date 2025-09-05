Lancaster and Morecambe businesses scrutinised by food hygiene inspectors - with ratings ranging from 0 to 5

By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Sep 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 12:24 BST
23 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

These 23 businesses were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on August 7.

1. Babar Elephant, Morecambe Road, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on August 7. Photo: Submitted

Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on July 14.

2. Spice Room, Yorkshire Street West, Morecambe

Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on July 14. Photo: Google

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on August 5.

3. Masala, Heysham Road, Heysham

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on August 5. Photo: Google

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on August 8.

4. The Westminster, Clarendon Road East, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on August 8. Photo: The Westminster

