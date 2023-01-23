Lancaster Aldi store reopens this week with fresh new look after refurb

Standing at 850 sqm of retail space, a more customer-focused layout at Aldi Morecambe Road allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

Aldi Morecambe Road is due to reopen this week after a refurbishment. Picture by Michelle Blade.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 16 members of the local community, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of bedroom comforts such as a Mega Bounce Duvet from £14.99, Mega Bounce Pillow Pair for £8.99 and Easy Care Duvet Sets from £12.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi store manager Dominic Rooney said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

The store, which has 66 car parking spaces, is located on Morecambe Road, Lancaster, LA1 5JB and will be open:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday – Saturday: 8am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.