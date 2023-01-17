Lancaster Aldi reveals when it will reopen and what customers can expect from refurb
Aldi Morecambe Road which is currently closed for a major refurbishment will be reopening at the end of the month with a new look.
The car park at Aldi is fenced off with signs saying ‘Construction site. Keep out. Store closed.’
It appears the store has been totally gutted inside ready for a new layout and wider aisles.
People turning up to do their shopping had to turn round and drive away after discovering it was shut.
An Aldi spokesman said: “We closed our Morecambe Road store on Friday January 13 at 8pm to carry out refurbishment works.
“When we reopen on Thursday January 26 at 8am, the store will be in our new layout, which ensures more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges.
"It will be much brighter with simpler layouts and wider aisles, which will offer a better shopping experience for our customers.
"We will keep the community updated on developments.”