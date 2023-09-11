Lancaster actor braves the shave for spooky role as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family musical

Watch more videos on Shots!

James Shields will be taking on the part of Uncle Fester when the Morecambe Warblers perform ‘The Addams Family – a new musical comedy’ at Lancaster Grand Theatre later this month.

The musical features all The Addams Family characters you know and love in an original story, with many hilarious moments.

At a recent photoshoot for the show, James used a bald cap as part of his costume for Uncle Fester – a character renowned for his eccentricity and his bald head.

James Shields from Lancaster gets set to brave the shave.

“Our amazing make-up team did a great job but it wasn’t very comfortable, so I’ve decided to shave my head for the role,” said James.

"My beard is coming off too so I’m going to look very different.”

James has decided to use the head shave as an opportunity to raise funds for Lancaster CancerCare and has set up an online sponsorship page to collect donations.

The 29-year-old said: “Once we decided that I was going to shave off my hair and beard, I knew I wanted to raise funds for a good cause.

James Shields in costume as Uncle Fester complete with bald cap which he found too uncomfortable. Instead he will be having his head shaved for charity in time for opening night.

"CancerCare supports local people affected by cancer and bereavement, so I really hope people donate what they can so my transformation can make a difference as well as helping me get into character.”

James’ big shave will take place on Saturday September 23, just a few days before opening night.

Lancaster barbers, The Cutting Room, have offered to complete the shave free of charge in support of his fundraising, and will also offer James’ friends the chance to wield the clippers in exchange for a donation to CancerCare.

Morecambe Warblers will be performing ‘The Addams Family’ at Lancaster Grand Theatre from September 26 to 30. Performances are 7.30pm each evening, with a Saturday matinee performance at 2pm.

Tickets are available at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or by calling 01524 64695.

You can sponsor James at http://www.justgiving.com/page/james-brave-the-shave