Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following notification of the intention earlier this year, MHA and MHA Moore and Smalley have announced the successful completion of their merger as of April 3, 2024.

MHA Moore and Smalley are a prominent firm of chartered accountants and business advisers employing over 400 staff with offices in Lancaster, Preston, Liverpool, Manchester, Blackpool, Kendal, and Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what signifies as a pivotal transaction, MHA continues its upward trajectory of exponential growth across the UK, which most recently have included new offices in Scotland and Wales.

Rakesh Shaunak, managing partner and chairman of MHA and Graham Gordon, managing partner at MHA Moore and Smalley.

Rakesh Shaunak, managing partner and chairman of MHA, said: “We are incredibly pleased to complete what is a significant deal for MHA, allowing us to further strengthen our technical and geographical offering in the UK.

“Both firms have grown significantly in the last 12 years and MHA’s synergy with MHA Moore and Smalley has been an exceptional showcase of the alignment of ethos and values within our firms.

“Now, with access to our combined sector expertise and expanded scope of service, our clients and our people are set to benefit immensely from enhanced opportunities for collaboration and career advancement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Gordon, managing partner at MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “This merger represents the natural next step for us, having worked closely together since 2010 and being branded as MHA Moore and Smalley since 2017.

“We are excited about the opportunities that our joint approach presents for our people, our clients, and stakeholders alike, and anticipate continued success going forward.

This deal brings MHA’s headcount to just over 1745 people and 22 offices.

Being the fourth deal that MHA, the UK member of Baker Tiller International, has completed in the past year alone, the leading accountancy and advisory firm, is poised to further solidify its dominance in the market in the months ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about MHA, please visit https://www.mha.co.uk/