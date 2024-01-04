Lancashire's biggest unsolved crimes of 2023 including murder in Lancaster

Detectives are still trying to crack these seven cases which went unsolved in 2023 – including murder, rape and an 'unexplained death'.
2023 was a challenging year for Lancashire Police as the force was thrust into the national media spotlight during the search for missing mum Nicola Bulley.
It was one of the biggest policing operations in the Constabulary's history, with detectives working around the clock for three weeks before the 45-year-old's body was discovered in the River Wyre by a medium from Oldham.
But detectives have had less luck with the following seven cases from the past 12 months, as the victims' families continue their wait for answers and justice.
From one-punch killers to child rapists and a sadistic predator who sexually assaulted and murdered an elderly patient on a hospital ward – these are some of the biggest unsolved crimes from across Lancashire in 2023…
1. Hunt for killer after 50-year-old found dead inside flat
Damian Jackson, 50, was found dead inside his flat in Regent Street, Lancaster, on July 25, 2023. A Home Office post mortem examination found that he died as a result of multiple injuries. A murder investigation was launched but despite extensive enquiries, no arrests have been made. His family have made a desperate appeal for help to find his killer.“ We still have no answers. Someone out there knows the truth - and knows exactly what has happened to Damian. If you have any information, please contact the police.” Photo: Lancashire Police
2. Patient dies after sadistic sexual assault on Blackpool Victoria Hospital's stroke unit
Valerie Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, was murdered on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018. A post-mortem examination found she died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical related internal injury. In March 2023, independent charity Crimestoppers announced a £20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of Valerie Kneale’s murderer. The case also featured on BBC Crimewatch in August, but despite a lengthy investigation, including interviewing hospital staff, medical reviews and forensic testing, detectives have yet to identify her killer. The murder investigation continues. Photo: Lancashire Police
3. 28-year-old missing for more than a year
Daniel Hives went missing during a night out in Lancaster on December 10, 2022. He was last seen leaving an apartment close to the River Lune at around 9.30pm, but despite extensive police searches in the river and surrounding area, as well as CCTV appeals, no trace of Daniel has been found. Lancashire Police said he was involved in an altercation - from which he ran off - and was not believed to be injured. But he has not been seen since and was very near to the River Lune so there is concern he might have come to harm. Originally from Coventry, Daniel had been living in Preston for around eight years and has a young son and a family who are still hopeful they will find him safe. Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Teenage girl raped in Astley Park, Chorley
A white forensics tent in Astley Park, Chorley, where a teenage girl was raped on February 3, 2023. Following enquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the park on suspicion of rape. He remains on bail and the investigation is ongoing. Photo: Staff