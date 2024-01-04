Lancashire's biggest unsolved crimes of 2023 including murder in Lancaster

3 . 28-year-old missing for more than a year

Daniel Hives went missing during a night out in Lancaster on December 10, 2022. He was last seen leaving an apartment close to the River Lune at around 9.30pm, but despite extensive police searches in the river and surrounding area, as well as CCTV appeals, no trace of Daniel has been found. Lancashire Police said he was involved in an altercation - from which he ran off - and was not believed to be injured. But he has not been seen since and was very near to the River Lune so there is concern he might have come to harm. Originally from Coventry, Daniel had been living in Preston for around eight years and has a young son and a family who are still hopeful they will find him safe. Photo: Lancashire Police