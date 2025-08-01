Lancashire Police welcome 42 new officers at special ceremony

Lancashire Police welcomed a total of 42 new Police Constables in the latest attestation ceremonies held at the force headquarters, Hutton.

The Police Constable Entry Programme (PCEP) is a non-degree route into policing comprising of a two year training programme.

The new cohort of PCs were sworn in in the presence of a presiding magistrate and members of the Chief Officer Team.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, Clive Grunshaw also attended one of the ceremonies.

Representing Lancashire’s fifth Police Constable Entry Programme (PCEP) intake, the new officers promised to uphold the key values and principles that the Constabulary expects from all within the organisation.

The attestation ceremony is an important moment for all Police Officers as they embark on a career in policing.

There were so many students on the latest PCEP course that two attestation ceremonies had to be held, on Tuesday July 22 and Thursday July 24. 21 officers were attested on each day.

The pledge made by every new officer underlines their commitment to serve Lancashire Constabulary and the public with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality throughout their time in post.

Now that they have sworn an oath to the King, the new recruits have been granted their policing powers, including the power to arrest.

Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett, who attended one of the attestation ceremonies, said: "I am delighted to officially welcome our new officers to Lancashire Constabulary. Each officer has successfully completed a rigorous selection process and will now embark on a comprehensive training programme to prepare them for the vital role they will play in protecting our communities.

"Their mission is clear: to keep the people of Lancashire safe and to place victims at the heart of what they do.

"These additional officers will strengthen our ability to deliver the highest standards of service across the county. Attestation ceremonies mark a proud and memorable milestone in their careers, and I look forward to seeing them out in our communities — tackling crime, supporting victims, and making Lancashire a safer place for everyone."

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: “It’s inspiring to see the passion and commitment our new officers bring as they begin their careers.

“They’re ready to work hard to protect the people of Lancashire, tackle crime, and prevent harm in our communities.

“The public rightly want to see more officers on our streets—visible, engaged, and making a real difference. That’s exactly what my Police and Crime Plan, alongside the Government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, is focused on delivering. We’re ensuring officers are embedded in the communities they serve, gathering local intelligence, and working proactively to keep people safe.

“As the public’s voice in policing, I’m committed to making Lancashire safer through strong leadership, rigorous scrutiny, and effective policing.

"Every officer and staff member has a vital role in delivering on the priorities that matter most to our residents—and I will hold the Chief Constable to account for achieving the highest standards across the county.”