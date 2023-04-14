Lancashire police chief and officers join forces for patrol around Morecambe's crime hotspots
Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner visited Morecambe in a mission to highlight how police are getting tough on anti-social behaviour (ASB) and other crimes.
Andrew Snowden walked the beat with local officers and engaged with local business owners and residents to discuss measures being taken by police to crack down on crime.
The visit allowed the Commissioner to meet the local policing team as they discussed issues for both Morecambe and Lancaster, from aggressive begging to anti-social behaviour, and the work officers are doing to tackle them from extra patrols to the execution of warrants.
The Commissioner joined Neighbourhood Task Force officers patrolling local hotspots around Morecambe to see which areas are seeing targeted action and increased police presence to crack down on anti-social behaviour as well as other local issues.
Speaking after the visit, Commissioner Snowden said: "As part of my role as Police and Crime Commissioner, I always welcome the opportunity to join neighbourhood policing teams on patrol to hear what issues residents and officers are dealing with, and how local problems are being tackled.
"Lots of work is already under way to get tough on anti-social behaviour across Lancashire. A new, specialist anti-social behaviour unit will launch this summer to bolster the constabulary's response to ASB and my office has just secured an additional £2m of funding to crack down on ASB and to target local hotspots which will mean extra patrols and officers where they are needed most.
"It's always great to join officers and see the great relationships they have with local business owners and residents. This is exactly what neighbourhood policing is about, connecting with local communities and reassuring residents that the police can and will keep them safe.
"Neighbourhood policing continues to be one of my top priorities and thanks to the Police Uplift programme and council tax precept, more officers are currently in training and will be joining Lancashire's front line in the coming months, helping to take the fight to criminals and bringing perpetrators to justice."