Lancashire police chief and officers join forces for patrol around Morecambe's crime hotspots

Andrew Snowden walked the beat with local officers and engaged with local business owners and residents to discuss measures being taken by police to crack down on crime.

The visit allowed the Commissioner to meet the local policing team as they discussed issues for both Morecambe and Lancaster, from aggressive begging to anti-social behaviour, and the work officers are doing to tackle them from extra patrols to the execution of warrants.

The Commissioner joined Neighbourhood Task Force officers patrolling local hotspots around Morecambe to see which areas are seeing targeted action and increased police presence to crack down on anti-social behaviour as well as other local issues.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden with officers in Morecambe.

Last week, police reported a spike in anti-social behaviour with Lancaster Bus Station and Happy Mount Park singled out as hotspots. Read the full story here

Speaking after the visit, Commissioner Snowden said: "As part of my role as Police and Crime Commissioner, I always welcome the opportunity to join neighbourhood policing teams on patrol to hear what issues residents and officers are dealing with, and how local problems are being tackled.

"Lots of work is already under way to get tough on anti-social behaviour across Lancashire. A new, specialist anti-social behaviour unit will launch this summer to bolster the constabulary's response to ASB and my office has just secured an additional £2m of funding to crack down on ASB and to target local hotspots which will mean extra patrols and officers where they are needed most.

"It's always great to join officers and see the great relationships they have with local business owners and residents. This is exactly what neighbourhood policing is about, connecting with local communities and reassuring residents that the police can and will keep them safe.