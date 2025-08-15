Lancashire Police arrest 56 people in a week for drink and drug driving

Police have arrested 56 people for impaired driving offences in the last week of their drink and drive crackdown.

Lancs Police Specialist Ops said on Facebook: “In the last week of our Summer Drink and Drug Drive campaign our Roads Policing Team have arrested 56 people for impaired driving offences, including:

*22 people for drug driving

*17 people for drink driving

*Two people for failing to provide

*10 people for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs

*One person for being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the limit for alcohol

*Four people for being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drink/drugs

“If you suspect someone is drink or drug driving, tell us what you know, and we will do the rest.

“Report drink/drug drivers online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/DrinkDrugDriver/Create or call 999 if you see someone driving, or about to drive, under the influence of drink or drugs.”

Lancashire Police’s annual Summer Drink and Drug Drive campaign, launched on Friday August 1, has checkpoint sites across the county until the end of August.

Drivers will be subject to randomised stop checks, with drug wipes and breathalysers being deployed if there is a suspicion of impairment.

The Force are sending a clear message to drivers: nowhere is safe when it comes to driving under the influence.

Chief Inspector John Jennings-Wharton of Lancashire Police’s Specialist Operations Department said: “Regardless of how confident you might feel about your ability to drive under the influence, you are risking serious harm or death, and it's never, ever worth it. This is reckless, selfish and dangerous behaviour.

“I was a Family Liaison Officer for many years and I have knocked on too many doors than I care to recall.

“Everyone on our roads has a responsibility to keep themselves and others safe, and we have zero tolerance for those who choose to drive impaired – these actions can have catastrophic consequences.

“My officers will be out on the roads, day and night, across the county looking for signs of impairment and stopping motorists at checkpoints whilst conducting alcohol and drug screening tests where necessary.

“There is no safe time or place to try to get away with this behaviour. You will be stopped and if you provide a positive test then you will be prosecuted.”