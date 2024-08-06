Lancashire PCC joins Lancaster MP and police officers to discuss local policing issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, joined officers in Lancaster City Centre, alongside the local Member of Parliament, in Lancaster to discuss local policing issues.

Mr Grunshaw discussed with Cat Smith MP, Member of Parliament for the Lancaster and Wyre Constituency, issues that are being reported to her office, and how local officers are keeping the public safe.

The Commissioner outlined his plans for rebuilding neighbourhood policing and ensuring areas like Lancaster have visible patrols that tackle crime, prevent offending and increase public confidence.

The walkaround included key hotspot areas, where intelligence has led to action being taken to tackle anti-social behaviour, retail crime and other offences.

Speaking afterwards, Clive Grunshaw said: "Through discussions today in Lancaster, it's clear what people want to see visible, proactive policing that focuses on the priorities that matter to them, and the officers at Lancaster is just one example of how this is being delivered day in, day out.

"The fantastic relationship that Cat has with her local policing team is vital to help feed in local concerns and intelligence.

"Partnership working, and listening to the concerns of Lancashire residents are vital parts of my role, and crucial to improve the service that Lancashire Constabulary provides. It was great to hear about some of the successful operations carried out to tackle anti-social behaviour, shoplifting, and other crimes that can make life a misery for innocent victims.

“As Commissioner, making Lancashire a safer place to live is my primary aim. This can only be achieved through having strong leadership, a strong police force, and strong deterrents."

Cat Smith MP said: "Antisocial behaviour causes misery for local people and businesses, so I was pleased to hear of the continued focus on reducing levels of ASB through Operation Centurion.

"It was also great to hear about Clive’s ambition to get a better deal for policing across Lancashire, starting with getting more police officers back onto the streets and rebuilding neighbourhood policing. I look forward to working with Clive and thank our local police force for keeping our community safe."

Operation Centurion is Lancashire Constabulary's county-wide response to anti-social behaviour, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw.