Lancashire motorist got away with driving for 49 years on provisional licence
Police who stopped a car for having no MOT conducted further checks and made a shocking discovery.
Lancs Police Specialist Ops posted on Twitter X today (December 30): “When you knowingly driving around without an MOT don't be surprised if we conduct further checks!
"This driver was found to have been driving for 49 years with an expired provisional licence!
"Vehicle seized and driver reported.”