Lancashire mental health trust says ‘your wellbeing is more important than the ‘perfect’ Christmas'

“Your wellbeing is more important than the ‘perfect’ Christmas” is the reminder coming from a mental health Trust as preparations for the festive period get underway.

Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCft) is also offering advice on how to cope as the celebration draws nearer, with many people seeing an effect on their mental health in the quest for the best Christmas, particularly after seeing posts on Instagram and other social media from influencers and friends.

Senior psychological wellbeing practitioner, Nicola Scott, from LSCft’s Talking Therapies service said: “Christmas is a great time to celebrate and see family and friends, buy each other gifts and make plans, however, it’s for these reasons that it can also be particularly difficult and overwhelming for some too.

"Whether you’re joining in the festivities or they’re happening around you, it can feel like an extra pressure and may become a burden on many people; financially, emotionally or physically.

A Lancashire mental health trust is offering advice on how to cope as Christmas draws near.

"It might be that you can’t afford to buy gifts for others or your budget won’t stretch to get everything your family ask for.

"It also can be a really busy time leaving you burning the candle at both ends and some may dread having to spend time with family they

might not normally get along with, all the while seeing photos of people seemingly enjoying themselves in matching pyjamas, smiling round the dinner table or indulging in the sharing of lots of Christmas presents.

"It could even be that you don’t have many friends or family around you to share these moments with and Christmas reminds you of that.

“We often see an increase in referrals into our service this time of year and so it is vital to remind people that the perfect Christmas doesn’t exist, your health and wellbeing are more important.

"Set yourself some boundaries and remember that it is okay to not spend lots of money or time doing festive activities if you can’t or don’t want to.”

Advice on how to cope includes:

- Be kind to yourself and realistic about what you are physically able to attend and afford to buy. Try and manage your own and other’s expectations of what you can manage.

- Remember that Christmas isn’t just about spending lots of money and overindulgence, plan your time doing what you would like to do, whether that is spending some time on your own or seeing loved ones. You may even decide to volunteer to help a local charity over the festive period to keep busy, give back and be around people who appreciate the gesture.

- Christmas isn’t always a happy time for everyone; check in on those you know who might experience loneliness or are going through a tough time. A quick call, message or visit may help.

- Make a list of services you may need and their Christmas opening times, booking appointments well in advance where necessary.

- Try to find something in common with people you normally struggle to speak to, and if you are not comfortable then keep a sensible distance without cutting yourself off from everyone else you’re with. If you struggle to make ‘small talk’, remember that many people enjoy talking about themselves; try asking them about whether they’ve been on holiday or any trips this year, or have plans to next year, and be curious about what they enjoyed about their experiences.

- Remember that there is no such thing as the perfect Christmas and images you see on social media are a snapshot in time and often aren’t ‘real’ because they portray what we want the world to see. Don’t assume that people in the photos are having a better time than you or that you are inferior to them. Try to enjoy your own experience.

- If possible, do some exercise such as outdoor walking. It’s free and is a great way to get some fresh air while spending time with others.

- Most importantly, let someone know if you are struggling. There is lots of help available and services who can help you.

LSCft is also letting people know that they will be there to listen and talk to over Christmas and afterwards, when people may start to feel a lull after the celebrations are over and life goes back to normal.

Nicola Scott added: “We know that Christmas often becomes a distraction for people who are experiencing difficulties in their lives and then when it’s over they are hit with reality.

"We will be here for anyone who needs help over the festive period and beyond.”

Mental health support is available across Lancashire and South Cumbria through the Crisis Line on 0800 953 0110 which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.