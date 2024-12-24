Lancashire man, 87, charged with dangerous driving after vehicle travelled wrong way down M6

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is due in court in the new year after being charged with dangerous driving on the M6 near Penrith.

Police were called at 9.42pm on December 23 to the report of a vehicle driving southbound on the northbound carriageway on the M6 between J40 Penrith and J41 Wigton.

Officers were deployed and the vehicle involved was stopped.

William Wylie, 87, of Ashton Avenue, Knott End-on- Sea, Lancashire was charged with dangerous driving.

He is to appear at South Cumbria Magistrates on January 22 2025.