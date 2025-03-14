Lancashire firefighter delivers international flood rescue training in Malawi

A group of UK firefighters, including a representative from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, has recently returned from a two-week deployment in Malawi, delivering vital flood response training to emergency service partners.

Twelve members from the UK International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) capability team, including colleagues from Lancashire, Greater Manchester, London, Merseyside and West Midlands fire and rescue services, delivered the training on behalf of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) as part of an international capacity-building programme.

Following the UKISAR flood response deployment in March 2023 to Cyclone Freddy and the Flood Response Capacity Building Project in February 2024, the FCDO has now asked UKISAR to carry out a second capacity-building project to support the Malawian flood response.

The training took place on Lake Malawi, in the Monkey Bay area, and was delivered to 40 members of Malawi’s national search and rescue cluster.

A group of UK firefighters, including a representative from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, in Malawi to deliver vital flood response training to emergency service partners.

The visit follows UKISAR’s first deployment to Malawi in 2023 to help with rescue efforts during Cyclone Freddy — one of the worst weather events the country has faced in recent years.

The recent training was split into two groups: one focused on strategic planning for responding to flood incidents, while the other covered boat handling and practical flood rescue skills.

Crews practised a range of techniques including power boat handling, rescuing people from the water, towing disabled boats, and self-rescue in the event of a capsize.

Some of the equipment used during the sessions, including inflatable boats, throwlines and personal flotation devices, had previously been donated by UKISAR during the 2023 deployment and continues to support rescue efforts in the region.

Wayne Ward from Lancashire was selected to be part of the project due to his advanced power boat skills, as well as his specialist knowledge and experience in flood rescue operations.

It was a fantastic opportunity for crews to share their expertise, build relationships and support colleagues overseas in developing their skills and resilience.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is proud to play a part in supporting life-saving work, not just at home, but around the world.

Assistant chief fire officer Samantha Pink said: "We’re incredibly proud of the work our colleagues are doing internationally through UKISAR. Sharing our expertise and supporting partners overseas not only helps to build global resilience, but also strengthens the skills and experiences of our own firefighters here in Lancashire.

"Wayne’s involvement in this project is a great example of how our people contribute to life-saving efforts far beyond our borders.”