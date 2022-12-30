Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service issue fire safety advice for hoarders in bid to keep them safe at home

Hoarding is a disorder which can cause people to keep lots of items in their home and store them in an untidy way.

The items that people hoard tend to be of low value and can even block people’s access to whole rooms within the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said on their website: “If a person is hoarding a lot of items, it can affect fire safety within their home.

Hoarding can look like this, with lots of items stored in no particular order. Picture from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

"This is because a fire would have access to lots of fuel, especially things like newspapers, magazines, and books.

"Any potential escape routes might also be blocked by the person’s excessive number of possessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When these exits are blocked, it can be impossible for someone to safely leave the property if a fire starts.

“Any fire that does start will likely spread very quickly through the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many items people hoard are of low or no value. Picture from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

"This makes hoarding very dangerous, especially around heat sources like electric heaters, candles, and gas hobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are worried about a loved one’s hoarding behaviour, please complete the form on our home fire safety check page.

"Our expert team will provide you with personalised fire safety advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you meet certain criteria, we will also visit the property in person to see how we can improve your loved one’s safety.

“When someone you know is hoarding, it can feel quite overwhelming to try and deal with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are here to help make sure your loved one is safe.

“There are several straightforward things you can try to improve overall fire safety in the home of a hoarder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, hoarding is complex and not always easy to manage.

"Make sure you get the support you need to try and deal with the problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start with this list of steps to improve fire safety in a hoarding situation:

*If the person smokes, suggest they do so outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Check to make sure the property has working smoke alarms.

*Work with the person to plan an escape route should the worst happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Contact your local authority to see if they can help remove some of the items.

*Try to persuade the person to visit their GP to discuss hoarding disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “Our prevention and community fire safety teams are here to help.

"We can work together with you to make sure your loved ones are safeguarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can find lots of advice about hoarding disorder on the NHS website here

“If you would like to speak with us about hoarding, please call us on 0800 169 1125 or text us on 07766 831145.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are a carer for someone with hoarding, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have some tips to help.

You might be a professional carer, support worker, or healthcare specialist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever your role, hoarding can be a challenging condition to work with.

Here are some thing you can do as a carer:

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Speak with your manager to make a hoarding management plan.

*Contact the person’s family, if possible. They might be able to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Take steps to improve fire safety short-term, as detailed above.

*Discuss any additional concerns or needs with local authorities and NHS trusts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Organise a home fire safety check with our team. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service will fit smoke alarms as required and provide specialist advice.

Caring for hoarders who have limited mobility can be more difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the person you care for is bed bound, in a wheelchair, uses a walker, or walks with a stick, the clutter and larger objects being hoarded can make movement impossible.

It’s even more vital in this case to develop an escape plan in case of a fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working smoke alarms can also help to give more forewarning during an emergency.

Try to communicate with them about what they would do if the smoke alarm sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad