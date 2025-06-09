Lancashire Constabulary to launch new 'digital police station'

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:54 BST
Lancashire Constabulary is to launch a new digital police station.Lancashire Constabulary is to launch a new digital police station.
Lancashire Constabulary is to launch a new digital police station.
Lancashire Police are launching their new Single Online Home website on Monday, June 30.

Single Online Home is a nationwide website that all UK police forces are in the process of adopting, meaning there’s a consistent online approach by all forces.

The new website will act as a refreshingly simple digital police station for the public to access with ease.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Users of the new site will experience a simple, user-friendly platform to interact with their local force. You can report crimes, get specialised advice and support, making online interaction seamless for both the public and the police.

The website has been intuitively designed for mobile, tablets, and desktops, so you can find exactly what you need from your force, wherever you are in the UK.

The new website is currently being developed and can be located in the form of a staging site for users to get a taste of what’s to come in the coming weeks, this can be accessed at lancsstaging.mpw.cds.co.uk.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice