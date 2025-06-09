Lancashire Constabulary to launch new 'digital police station'

Lancashire Constabulary is to launch a new digital police station.

Lancashire Police are launching their new Single Online Home website on Monday, June 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Single Online Home is a nationwide website that all UK police forces are in the process of adopting, meaning there’s a consistent online approach by all forces.

The new website will act as a refreshingly simple digital police station for the public to access with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users of the new site will experience a simple, user-friendly platform to interact with their local force. You can report crimes, get specialised advice and support, making online interaction seamless for both the public and the police.

The website has been intuitively designed for mobile, tablets, and desktops, so you can find exactly what you need from your force, wherever you are in the UK.

The new website is currently being developed and can be located in the form of a staging site for users to get a taste of what’s to come in the coming weeks, this can be accessed at lancsstaging.mpw.cds.co.uk.