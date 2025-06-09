Lancashire Constabulary to launch new 'digital police station'
Single Online Home is a nationwide website that all UK police forces are in the process of adopting, meaning there’s a consistent online approach by all forces.
The new website will act as a refreshingly simple digital police station for the public to access with ease.
Users of the new site will experience a simple, user-friendly platform to interact with their local force. You can report crimes, get specialised advice and support, making online interaction seamless for both the public and the police.
The website has been intuitively designed for mobile, tablets, and desktops, so you can find exactly what you need from your force, wherever you are in the UK.
The new website is currently being developed and can be located in the form of a staging site for users to get a taste of what’s to come in the coming weeks, this can be accessed at lancsstaging.mpw.cds.co.uk.