St Luke's Church asked if ‘postbox toppers’ could be knitted as part of their fundraising for a new church roof.
The knitting needles have been clicking away and six postbox toppers have been made which are now on display in the district.
To donate to the Slyne-with-Hest St Luke roof fund visit https://www.parishgiving.org.uk/donors/find-your-parish/slyne-w-hest-st-luke-roof-fund-lancaster/
