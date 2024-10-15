Ladies from Lancaster village WI create colourful ‘postbox toppers’

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Oct 2024, 15:28 GMT
Ladies from Slyne-with-Hest Women’s Institute have been knitting again.

St Luke's Church asked if ‘postbox toppers’ could be knitted as part of their fundraising for a new church roof.

The knitting needles have been clicking away and six postbox toppers have been made which are now on display in the district.

To donate to the Slyne-with-Hest St Luke roof fund visit https://www.parishgiving.org.uk/donors/find-your-parish/slyne-w-hest-st-luke-roof-fund-lancaster/

-

1. Postbox toppers

- Photo: submit

Photo Sales
-

2. Postbox toppers

- Photo: submit

Photo Sales
-

3. Postbox toppers

- Photo: submit

Photo Sales
-

4. Postbox toppers

- Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice