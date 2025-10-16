Lack of Afro DJ and live performer coming to Lancaster

Adam Gibbons aka Lack of Afro is bringing his UK tour to Lancaster.

A colossus of the funk & soul world, Adam Gibbons (aka Lack of Afro) is embarking on a UK tour and is coming to Lancaster in November.

Two years on from the funk and soul rebirth of ‘Square One’, powered by the ubiquitous ‘Loving Arms’ featuring Greg Blackman, Lack of Afro aka Adam Gibbons is now close to two decades deep in the game with soundtrack credits galore and online streams doing calculator-busting numbers.

With extensive touring taking ‘Love Dealer’ up and down the country this Autumn, Gibbons’ ninth studio album is all for the "thrill of seeing people on a dancefloor, all collectively locked into a track that you’ve produced - there’s nothing like it!”.

‘Love Dealer’ is the authentic modern disco experience, packing a stacked sole’s worth of club beats full of stardusted sing-alongs, style-outs and French touch-style cool.

Despite being “written during one of the longest winters in living memory”, ‘Love Dealer’, featuring some co-production from fellow South Coast dancefloor scholar Flevans (and influenced by producer du jour Barry Can’t Swim), exudes warmth and will make you sweat when its highs take effect.

“Love Dealer is aimed unequivocally at the dancefloor’ said Adam. “As an artist, I wanted to push myself in a slightly new direction - more into the land of disco and a four to the floor sound.

"Love Dealer is quintessentially an upbeat record, full of joy, optimism and hope for the future”.

Lack of Afro comes to Lancaster’s Kanteena on November 28.

For tickets visit https://lackofafro.com/live