Labour win University seat after Lancaster City Council by-election

Several by-elections are taking place across the district.

Student Fabiha Askari takes over from Jack O'Dwyer-Henry, who was elected for Labour in 2019 but switched to the Eco-Socialists before resigning from the council to start a job in Northern Ireland.

Labour had a slim 23-vote majority over the Greens in a low 13.4 per cent poll, down from 18 per cent at the previous election.

The result was: Fabiha Askari (Labour) 216, Jamie Payne (Green) 193, Matthew Maxwell-Scott (Conservative) 44, Zanna Ashton (Liberal Democrat) 16.

Meanwhile, candidates are lined up for two further by-elections on Thursday December 2.

Five are in the running in Bare to elect a successor to Coun Stephie Barber (Conservative), who died in May.

They are: June Ashworth (Morecambe Bay Independent), Gerry Blaikie (Liberal Democrat), Jane Cottam (Con), Valerie Rogerson (Labour) and James Sommerville (Green).

In Upper Lune Valley, four candidates are fighting to succeed Coun Stewart Scothern (Con), who died last month.

They are: Iain Harbison (Con), Ross Hunter (Lib Dem), Faith Kenrick (Lab) and Nicky Sharkey (Green).