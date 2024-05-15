Knife bins set up in Lancaster and Morecambe for week long crime operation
Organised twice a year, Operation Sceptre aims to not only raise awareness about the devastating impacts of knife-related violence but also highlight the collaborative, multi-agency strategies happening to prevent it.
With knife crime continuing to pose a significant challenge in communities across the nation, Operation Sceptre unites law enforcement, local authorities, community organisations, and residents in a shared commitment to creating safer streets.
Chief Inspector and Violence Reduction Network operational lead, Dave Oldfield, emphasised the critical importance of such coordinated efforts, and said: “Operation Sceptre represents a vital opportunity for us to redouble our efforts in combatting knife crime.
"Through strategic collaboration and targeted interventions, we aim to not only take action against perpetrators but also address the root causes underlying this behaviour.
"Together with our partners and the community, we are dedicated to creating an environment where every individual feels safe and empowered.”
During the week-long initiative, Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, alongside Lancashire Constabulary, will undertake a range of activities including increased police patrols in hotspot areas, weapon sweeps, educational workshops, test purchasing, and engagement with local communities.
The Violence Reduction Network have installed weapon surrender bins across the county and encourage individuals to safely dispose of any weapons into one of these.
Whether it's firearms, knives, or other weapons that don’t belong on our streets, individuals can take proactive steps towards a safer environment by utilising these designated surrender points.
The knife bin locations locally are:
*bus station opposite Domino’s Pizza, Central Drive, Morecambe
*Under Carlisle Bridge, Lancaster.