Kirkby Lonsdale pub remembers special visit by Hairy Biker Dave Myers who has died aged 66

One half of the much loved cooking duo, the Hairy Bikers, Myers died yesterday (February 28) aged 66 after a two-year fight with cancer.

Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness, and his co-star Si King spent time filming for their BBC series, The Hairy Bikers Go North, at Kirkby Lonsdale’s The Royal Barn in August 2020.

Today, the New Road pub remembered their visit with affection and posted a tribute on their Facebook page.

The pub said: "With the sad news of Dave’s passing we look back to the brilliant day we had at the barn filming with the Hairy Bikers.

“Cheers for all the fantastic memories! You will be missed RIP Dave”.

They also shared these pictures of The Hairy Bikers’ visit.

Hairy Bikers at The Royal Barn Dave Myers and Si King at The Royal Barn in New Road, Kirkby Lonsdale, in August 2020.

Hairy Bikers at The Royal Barn Filming with the Hairy Bikers at The Royal Barn in Kirkby Lonsdale.